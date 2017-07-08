Sports

July 08, 2017 10:53 PM

Dalton Sargeant wins ARCA race at Iowa Speedway

The Associated Press
NEWTON, Iowa

Dalton Sargeant won the ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway on Saturday night, holding off points leader Austin Theriault.

The 19-year-old Sargeant, from Boca Raton, Florida, won for the second time this season in the No. 77 Cunningham Motorsports Ford — the ride that Chase Briscoe drove to the series title last year.

Sargeant is second in the season standings. He also won this year at Salem Speedway in Indiana, and last year at Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

Theriault was second in Ken Schrader's No. 52 Federated Auto Parts Toyota. The Fort Kent, Maine, driver has three victories this year.

Sheldon Creed was third in the 150-lap race on the 0.894-mile oval. Michael Self was fourth, followed by Kyle Weatherman, Vinnie Miller, Spencer Davis, Christian Eckes, Bret Holmes and Gus Dean.

