Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Phoenix. Matt York AP Photo

Sports

July 09, 2017 1:23 AM

Home runs, Castillo send Reds past Diamondbacks 7-0

By JOSE M. ROMERO Associated Press
PHOENIX

Joey Votto, Scooter Gennett and Tucker Barnhart homered, helping rookie Luis Castillo to his first major league win in the Cincinnati Reds' 7-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Castillo (1-1) allowed three hits over 6 2-3 innings, striking out eight with a walk. It was his longest outing of the season.

Castillo, in his fourth career start, held the Diamondbacks hitless for the game's first three innings, then after giving up a single to Paul Goldschmidt retired the next nine Diamondbacks.

Votto drove in three runs.

The Diamondbacks managed only the three hits and lost their fourth game in the past five.

The Reds took control quickly, their first three batters of the game against Diamondbacks starter Taijuan Walker coming around to score. Billy Hamilton started the game with a walk, stole second base and scored on Zack Cozart's triple.

Votto's National League-leading 26th home run of the year gave the Reds a 3-0 lead with an out yet to be recorded.

  Comments  

