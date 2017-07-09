Britain's Chris Froome, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, talks to a team BMC rider during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers
July 09, 2017 9:40 AM

Froome's teammate Thomas crashes out of Tour de France

CHAMBERY, France

Geraint Thomas has crashed on a descent and been taken to a local hospital with a suspected broken collarbone, depriving Chris Froome of a key Sky teammate as he seeks a fourth Tour de France title.

Thomas went down on a slick road coming off the Col de la Biche with slightly more than 100 kilometers (60 miles) remaining in Stage 9 — which is considered one of the race's toughest.

Thomas began the stage second overall, 12 seconds behind Froome, despite having crashed in several other stages, including Stage 8 on Saturday, when he tumbled over a barrier on a descent.

It's been an unfortunate year for Thomas, who also exited the Giro d'Italia in May following a crash caused by a police motorbike.

Several other riders also crashed in the 181.5-kilometer (113-mile) stage from Nantua to Chambery.

Robert Gesink of Team Lotto Jumbo and Manuele Mori of UAE Team Emirates were also forced to abandon.

