College Notebook

Wolfpack sophomore to compete at the 2017 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup
Rising sophomore Aislinn Konig of the N.C. State women’s basketball team earned a place on the final roster for the U19 Women’s National Team, Canada Basketball announced on Friday. The team will compete at the 2017 FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Udine and Cividale del Friuli, Italy, beginning July 22.
During her freshman season at NC State, Konig played in 19 games, averaging 17.1 minutes, 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Dec. 19 after scoring 40 points on 10-for-14 3-point shooting in games against N.C. Central and Tulane. Konig scored in double figures on four occasions and operated at a .357 (30-for-84) success rate from 3-point distance. She missed two months of the season after suffering an injury in January but was able to return for the postseason, playing in the 2017 ACC Tournament and both of N.C. State’s NCAA tournament games.
Baseball
Wake Forest: Demon Deacons pitcher Griffin Roberts announced that he’ll be returning to the team for his junior season in 2018.
A top-200 prospect heading into the 2017 MLB Draft, Roberts slid to the Minnesota Twins in the 29th round thanks in large part to his desire to return to Winston-Salem.
As the Demon Deacons’ closer, Roberts finished the year with a 2-5 record, 2.19 ERA and team-leading eight saves. He set a new program season record by striking out 13.5 batters per nine innings, finishing with 80 strikeouts in 53.1 frames. Opponents hit just .160 against him as he anchored the back end of the bullpen.
Women’s Golf
Duke: Blue Devils rising senior Lisa Maguire and the Ulster Women’s team will compete in the Interprovincial Championship July 11-13 at Shannon Golf Club in Ireland. Maguire will try to help her Ulster squad to its third straight victory.
Maguire along with Niamh Ward and Chloe Weir return from Ulster’s victorious 2016 squad. Rounding out the Ulster team is Lucy Simpson, Niamh McSherry, Jessica Ross and Louise Coffey.
From news releases
