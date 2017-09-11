Sports

California loses running back Tre Watson for rest of year

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

September 11, 2017 9:46 PM

BERKELEY, Calif.

California running back Tre Watson will miss the rest of the season because of an apparent right leg injury.

The senior got hurt after catching a screen pass from Ross Bowers late in the first quarter of California's 33-20 win over Weber State on Saturday. Watson limped off the field but returned in the second quarter and carried once before going down again, this time for good.

Watson wore a thick black brace on his right leg and used crutches Monday. He spoke briefly with coach Justin Wilcox at the end of practice but did not stick around to talk to reporters.

Wilcox declined to discuss specific details about Watson's injury or whether it would require surgery.

