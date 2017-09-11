Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez runs to home plate as he scores on a sacrifice hit by teammate Ryan Goins during inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez runs to home plate as he scores on a sacrifice hit by teammate Ryan Goins during inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn
Toronto Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez runs to home plate as he scores on a sacrifice hit by teammate Ryan Goins during inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Frank Gunn

Sports

Goins homers, Estrada gets win as Jays beat Orioles 4-3

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

September 11, 2017 10:13 PM

TORONTO

Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Monday night.

Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third straight and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat.

Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which entered three games back in the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have scored eight total runs in their past five games.

Estrada (8-8) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out seven, giving him a career-best 166 punchouts. He struck out 165 last season.

Dominic Leone pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his first career save.

Ubaldo Jimenez (5-10) is winless in six starts.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2' 8:11

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'
Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game
NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory 1:17

NC State's Ryan Finley talks about the Wolfpack's victory

View More Video