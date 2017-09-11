Goins homers, Estrada gets win as Jays beat Orioles 4-3

Ryan Goins hit a solo home run, Marco Estrada won his third straight decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Baltimore Orioles 4-3 on Monday night.
Darwin Barney had two hits and an RBI as the Blue Jays won their third straight and handed the Orioles their fifth consecutive defeat.
Mark Trumbo hit a solo homer for Baltimore, which entered three games back in the AL wild-card race. The Orioles have scored eight total runs in their past five games.
Estrada (8-8) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out seven, giving him a career-best 166 punchouts. He struck out 165 last season.
Dominic Leone pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth to earn his first career save.
Ubaldo Jimenez (5-10) is winless in six starts.
Comments