Phoenix and Washington rally to advance in WNBA playoffs

FILE - In this June 30, 2017 fie photo, the Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker passes the ball during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream in McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta. The waiting is almost over for Parker and the defending WNBA champion Sparks. After being off for over a week, the Sparks finally know they'll be playing the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals starting Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Andy Buhler, File AP Photo