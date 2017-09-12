Buccaneers, USF will host games in Tampa this weekend

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2017, file photo, National Guard amphibious vehicles stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., as Hurricane Irma continues to churn towards the state. There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma's wrath. The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Raymond James Stadium. Chris O'Meara AP Photo