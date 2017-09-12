Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts, right, is congratulated by Hanley Ramirez after his two run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
Sports

Betts has 2 HRs, 6 RBIs as Red Sox roll past Athletics 11-1

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports Writer

September 12, 2017 10:34 PM

BOSTON

Mookie Betts hit two home runs and a two-run triple, and the Boston Red Sox rolled past the Oakland Athletics 11-1 on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox, winners of five of their last six, pushed their American League East lead back to four games over the Yankees following New York's loss to 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Betts went 3 for 5 with six RBIs. He's driven in three runs or more in a team-high 11 games.

The loss snaps a five-game win streak for the A's. They managed just one run and one hit off Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5), who struck out nine over six innings.

Sean Manaea (10-10) was pulled after giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

