Sports

Fett upsets Mladenovic to advance at Japan Women's Open

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 4:13 AM

TOKYO

Jana Fett advanced to the second round of the Japan Women's Open by beating top-seeded Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Mladenovic rallied briefly by winning three games in the second set before the 20-year-old qualifier from Croatia served out the victory.

Also, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain rallied to beat three-time champion Samantha Stosur of Australia 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, while defending champion Christina McHale of the United States, second-seeded Zhang Shuai of China, Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic and Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season

Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season 0:47

Hurricanes' Victor Rask seeks more consistent season

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2' 8:11

NC State's Doeren: 'We want to be a better team in week 3 than week 2'
Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

View More Video