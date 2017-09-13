Spain's Marcos Asensio, right, with teammate Gerard Deulofeu during a training session of the Spanish soccer national team at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.
A soccer star is missing a game — due to an injury involving shaved legs and a pimple

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

September 13, 2017 12:06 PM

Sports players are no strangers to bizarre injuries — sneezing too hard, ironing clothes, celebrating victories and playing too many video games have all kept players from competing at their best before.

But even by those high standards, young soccer star Marco Asensio’s most recent injury strains belief. Asensio, who plays for Real Madrid, one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, will miss his team’s upcoming match due to an infected pimple, according to media reports.

ESPN FC reports that Asensio’s coach, Zinedine Zidane, announced his injury Wednesday, saying that the 21-year-old has a “pimple ... which stopped him pulling up his socks.”

But that wasn’t the full story, according to CBS Sports. Asensio reportedly sliced the pimple open while shaving his legs. The wound later became infected, according to Bleacher Report.

It is not immediately clear how often Asensio shaves his legs or how the wound managed to become infected. While Real Madrid will miss the young playmaker’s presence on the field, they are getting back international superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Wednesday night’s match.

Asensio has yet to comment on the incident on social media, but plenty of others have.

