Raleigh named one of nation’s sportiest spots, and not just for spectators

The Oak City offers several options for people wanting to catch a sporting event, but also for those who want to participate themselves.
Such factors helped land Raleigh the No. 3 rank in the Men’s Health list of Sportiest Cities in America.
The report noted the Carolina Hurricane’s presence in Raleigh, and also N.C. State University’s athletic teams as options for sports fans.
“But, Raleigh is far from a bunch of spectators; they’re doers,” the report said.
The report considered the city’s 6.1 basketball hoops per 10,000 residents (7th most nationwide) and 1.9 recreation or senior centers per 20,000 residents (top 10).
Austin, Texas, was named the sportiest city in the country despite its lack of a major professional sports team. University of Texas at Austin sports and the city’s golf and racing landscapes helped it to the top spot.
Others in the top five were Anchorage, Alaska (Iditarod, baseball, winter sports), Madison, Wis. and Minneapolis.
Other North Carolina cities making the list were Charlotte (No. 15), Durham (No. 30), Greensboro (No. 75) and Winston-Salem (No. 88).
