World Cup qualifying: Syria to play Australia in Malaysia

The Associated Press

September 13, 2017 9:06 PM

SYDNEY

Football Federation Australia says it has received official confirmation that Syria will host the Socceroos in Malaysia in the first leg of the Asian World Cup qualifying playoff next month.

Because of the continuing civil war in its home country, Syria played all of its third-round Asian World Cup qualifying matches in Malaysia. And officials have stuck with the formula by confirming Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca for its Oct. 5 "home" game, despite speculation the play-off could be staged in the Middle East.

The Socceroos will host the return match on Oct. 10 in Sydney.

The winner of the Asian playoff will face the fourth-place team from CONCACAF qualifying in North and Central America in another home-and-away series for a place in next year's World Cup in Russia.

