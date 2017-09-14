Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras slaps a two-run single off New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Chicago.
Sports

Baez, Almora homer as Cubs rout Mets 17-5

By ANDREW SELIGMAN AP Sports Writer

September 14, 2017 12:17 AM

CHICAGO

Javier Baez homered and had four hits, Albert Almora Jr. also went deep and drove in six runs, and the Chicago Cubs routed the New York Mets 17-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cubs matched a season high for runs after pouring on 12 over their final three at-bats. They have outscored the Mets 25-8 the past two games.

It's just what the NL Central leaders needed after managing only three runs in a weekend sweep by Milwaukee that tightened the division race. Chicago remained 2 1/2 games ahead of the Brewers and moved three up on St. Louis.

Kris Bryant had three hits and scored four runs. Ben Zobrist also scored four times.

