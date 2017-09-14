Cards' Arians preparing for emotional return to Indy

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians, right, and Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano stand at midfield before an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. In early 2012, Arians was out of a job and thought he was out of football. One phone call got him back in the game. Pagano, the newly hired Indianapolis Colts coach, asked his old friend if he would come back to Indy and help rebuild the franchise around a new, young quarterback. Arians never imagined it would be like this. On Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, the now Cardinals coach will cap one of the league’s most amazing and inspiring tales by returning to Lucas Oil Stadium. Matt York, File AP Photo