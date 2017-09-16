Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks 13) looks for a receiver against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla.
Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks 13) looks for a receiver against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla.

Sports

No. 24 Florida beats 23rd-ranked Tennessee on Hail Mary

By MARK LONG AP Sports Writer

September 16, 2017 7:29 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.

Franks scrambled away from the rush on a first-and-10 play with 9 seconds remaining and found Cleveland behind safety Micah Abernathy for a Hail Mary that no one — especially the Volunteers — saw coming.

The final play capped a crazy fourth quarter in which the teams combined for 37 points and little, if any, defense.

Tennessee (2-1, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) can blame three missed field goals for not being ahead late. The Gators (1-1, 1-0) looked as if they had the game in hand early in the final frame, but found a way to let the Volunteers get back in it.

It looked for sure as if it was headed for overtime — and then Franks found Cleveland.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win 0:28

Duke coach David Cutcliffe does a birthday dance following Baylor win
Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor 1:57

Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor
NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score' 2:30

NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score'

View More Video