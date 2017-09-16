Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after scoring against Minnesota United FC during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after scoring against Minnesota United FC during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes
Montreal Impact's Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after scoring against Minnesota United FC during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Graham Hughes

Sports

Danladi lifts Minnesota United past Montreal, 3-2

The Associated Press

September 16, 2017 10:46 PM

MONTREAL

Substitute Abu Danladi scored in the 89th minute to give Minnesota United a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Blerim Dzemaili put Montreal ahead 2-1 in the 55th minute, but Christain Ramirez responded in the 68th and Danladi stepped around Laurent Ciman and beat goalkeeper Evan Bush with a blast from the right side.

Kevin Molino also scored for expansion Minnesota (8-15-5). It was coming off a 3-0 loss Wednesday night at Vancouver.

Patrice Bernier had the opening goal for Montreal (10-12-6), which lost its fourth game in a row — three of them at home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.'

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.' 5:01

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.'
UNC's Tyler Powell: 'I was pumped up 2:24

UNC's Tyler Powell: 'I was pumped up"
UNC's M.J. Stewart: 'The focus was on us' 1:08

UNC's M.J. Stewart: 'The focus was on us'

View More Video