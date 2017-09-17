Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in New York.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in New York. Seth Wenig AP Photo
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in New York. Seth Wenig AP Photo

Sports

Jimenez, Beckham lead skidding Orioles over Yankees 6-4

By BEN WALKER AP Baseball Writer

September 17, 2017 4:32 PM

NEW YORK

Ubaldo Jimenez struck out 10 in just five innings, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the skidding Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Sunday.

The Orioles had lost nine of 10 before halting a team that had hammered them all season. Baltimore finished 7-12 against the Yankees this year, giving up 154 runs along the way.

Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight day as New York's four-game winning streak ended. The Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston, and hold a comfortable lead atop the wild-card race.

Jimenez (6-10) had been hit hard lately, and was 0-3 in his previous five starts. He gave up three hits and one run — Gregorius' 24th homer tied the Yankees' record for a shortstop set by Derek Jeter in 1999.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:11

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'
Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.
Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.' 5:01

Fedora: 'We played hard and got the job done.'

View More Video