Jimenez, Beckham lead skidding Orioles over Yankees 6-4

Ubaldo Jimenez struck out 10 in just five innings, Tim Beckham hit a three-run homer and the skidding Baltimore Orioles beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Sunday.
The Orioles had lost nine of 10 before halting a team that had hammered them all season. Baltimore finished 7-12 against the Yankees this year, giving up 154 runs along the way.
Didi Gregorius homered for the third straight day as New York's four-game winning streak ended. The Yankees remained three games behind AL East-leading Boston, and hold a comfortable lead atop the wild-card race.
Jimenez (6-10) had been hit hard lately, and was 0-3 in his previous five starts. He gave up three hits and one run — Gregorius' 24th homer tied the Yankees' record for a shortstop set by Derek Jeter in 1999.
