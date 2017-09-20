Tampa Bay hands Hurricanes first preseason loss

More Videos 6:58 'There's things that we learned tonight,' says Canes Peters Pause 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:56 Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 0:58 Last call for Life Flight Three 0:32 Fly toward Hurricane Maria with a Hurricane Hunter 0:45 Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 0:41 Duke QB Daniel Jones: "we need to improve our" passing game 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 4:14 Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'There's things that we learned tonight,' says Canes Peters Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said now that everybody has played at least one game, he's ready to start cutting down the roster following a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a preseason NHL hockey game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 20, 2017 Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said now that everybody has played at least one game, he's ready to start cutting down the roster following a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a preseason NHL hockey game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 20, 2017 Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Video: The Carolina Hurricanes head coach Bill Peters said now that everybody has played at least one game, he's ready to start cutting down the roster following a 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay in a preseason NHL hockey game played at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 20, 2017 Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com