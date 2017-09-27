Anglers in the Gulf Stream reporting yellowfin, blackfin tuna

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Activity is very slow due to rough waters from Hurricane Maria, inshore anglers are reeling in speckled trout, red drum and a few flounder. These fish have been biting on live bait and plastic jigs. Starting Oct. 1, striped bass season will open up. A few boats that have managed to go offshore were able to reel in mahi and blackfin tunas, with ballyhoos and spreader bars. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
No boats have been offshore, due to the weather and high winds from Hurricane Maria. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore fishing is doing well in the area, with the pleasant surprise of trout and king mackerel coming up near the piers. The waters are also holding a decent flounder bite as well. However, Hurricane Maria has shut down activity offshore. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite remains steady, with anglers reeling in Virginia mullet, pompano and red drum; all biting on bloodworms, and shrimp. Out in the back waters, a few flounder and red drum have been spotted and reeled in on beer lures and live minnows. As for offshore and Gulf Stream fishing, wahoo, albacore and king mackerel still remain. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass are increasing in the waters. They are being caught in 18 feet of water, on fishing spoons. The crappie have been the most consistent bite in the lake, in 12-16 feet of water, near brush piles biting on minnows. The catfish are coming up from about 5-20 feet on nightcrawlers. The white bass have moved up the river channels and into small creeks, reeling in on small blade baits and small spoons. Water level: 251.28, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Reports of crappie biting on minnows and jigs in 12-14 feet of water are coming in, near trees and shrubs. Water level: 214.73, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: 298.87, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments