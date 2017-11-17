Sports

Persons propels Ball State past Stony Brook in home opener

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:36 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

MUNCIE, Ind.

Tayler Persons poured in 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting and keyed a late run as Ball State rallied to defeat Stony Brook 87-76 in their home opener on Friday night.

The Cardinals (1-2) were clinging to a 67-64 lead when Persons got hot. The junior guard, who also grabbed six rebounds, hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 of Ball State's next 12 points to increase the Cardinals' lead to 79-69. The Seawolves (0-3) got no closer than five points over the final 2:29.

Freshman Kyle Mallers scored 16 and Tahjai Teague contributed 13 points, six rebounds and five steals for Ball State, which trailed 42-34 at halftime.

U.C. Iroegbu scored 18 and Junior Saintel notched a double-double — 16 points, 10 rebounds — for the Seawolves. Akwasi Yeboah added 15 points, five boards and four assists.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ball State shot 50.9 percent from the floor, connecting on 27 of 53 shots, but just 6 of 18 (33 percent) from 3-point range. Stony Brook connected on 24 of 57 shots (42.1 percent), including 10 of 27 (37 percent) from long range.

Stony Brook controlled the boards 38-29 in the first meeting between the schools.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'

    Miami football players celebrate forcing Notre Dame to turn over the ball via interception or fumble with the 'turnover chain.' Miami forced four turnovers in the Hurricanes 41-8 victory over the Fighting Irish.

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain' 0:53

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'
Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title 1:46

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title
NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

View More Video