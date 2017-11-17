Sports

Miller, Smith lead UNC Greensboro in 95-43 win over Ferrum

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 09:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Isaiah Miller scored 19 points, Marvin Smith scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, including a go-ahead free throw, and UNC Greensboro pulled away early from Division II member Ferrum College to win 95-43 on Friday night.

Francis Alonso scored 13 with three 3-pointers, Kylia Sykes added 10 points, and the Spartans (2-1) outrebounded the Panthers 44-22 and scored 47 points off of 28 turnovers.

Smith's free throw 16:15 in put the Spartans (2-1) up for good, 3-2, and UNC Greensboro hit seven 3-pointers amid a 25-0 run to lead 49-24 at halftime. Smith hit two 3s in the run and the Spartans held the Panthers to 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

Miller's dunk capped a 20-0 run the Spartans used to open the second half and UNC Greensboro led by as many as 58 and cruised.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Marcus Huff scored 12 for Ferrum (1-1), which plays in the USA South Athletic Conference.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'

    Miami football players celebrate forcing Notre Dame to turn over the ball via interception or fumble with the 'turnover chain.' Miami forced four turnovers in the Hurricanes 41-8 victory over the Fighting Irish.

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain' 0:53

Miami celebrates turnovers with the 'turnover chain'
Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title 1:46

Hobgood and Northeast Academies cooperate to win state title
NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better' 2:00

NC State's Freeman: 'We just gotta keep playing hard, keep getting better'

View More Video