Nehls trey fuels 2nd-half breakaway for CCSU's 1st win 79-68

Austin Nehls scored 24 points with five 3-pointers, Tyler Kohl added 20 points more and Central Connecticut State broke open a tight game after halftime to defeat East Carolina 79-68 on Friday night for its first win this season.

Nehls drained a 3-pointer two minutes after halftime to give CCSU (1-3) a one-point lead that the Blue Devils never surrendered. The bucket started a 12-2 run over the next four minutes for a 50-41 lead. East Carolina fought back as close as three points, 62-59, with six minutes remaining but CCSU tore away on another 12-2 run.

Deion Bute added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who were playing a fourth-straight road game, Mustafa Jones added 10 points and eight boards, and were also without coach Donyell Marshall for "confidential personal reasons."

Kentrell Barkley and B.J. Tyson scored 19 apiece for the Pirates (1-2).

