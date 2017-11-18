Sports

Vermont beats Coastal Carolina 80-67

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:36 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas

Ernie Duncan made 3 of 7 from 3-point range and scored 19 to help Vermont beat Coastal Carolina 80-67 in the second day of the Island of the Bahamas Showcase on Saturday.

Trae Bell-Haynes' 3-pointer with 10:07 left gave the Catamounts (2-1) the lead for good at 56-54 and sparked a 15-4 run that ended with a 10-point lead with 4:30 to play. Coastal Carolina (2-2) three times got the deficit back within eight but never closer while Vermont made 6 of 7 foul shots in the final four minutes.

Bell-Haynes and Drew Urquhart had 15 points each, and Payton Henson added 11 for Vermont.

Zac Cuthbertson set career highs with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Coastal Carolina. Jaylen Shaw added 16 points.

The Chants had the largest lead of the first half at five points and led 38-37 at halftime.

