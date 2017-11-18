Sports

Samford edges Furman 26-20

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:41 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.

Devlin Hodges threw for two touchdowns as Samford edged Furman 26-20 in a regular season closer on Saturday afternoon.

Hodges completed 25 of 37 passes for 305 yards for the Bulldogs (8-3, 6-2 Southern Conference). His favorite target was Kelvin McKnight who had 179 yards and a score on 10 receptions. Roland Adams ran for 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Hodges threw a 29-yard scoring strike to McKnight to cap the first drive of the second half and give the Bulldogs the lead for good, 23-17, with 13:11 to go in the third. Shaheed Salmon closed the door on Furman's comeback hopes with an interception of a P.J. Blazejowski pass with 1:12 to play.

Jordan Weaver kicked two field goals during the game, including one from 46 yards early in the fourth.

Blazejowski threw for 229 yards for the Paladins (7-4, 6-2) and was intercepted once.

