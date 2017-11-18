Sports

Smith leads Louisiana Tech to 41-21 season-ending victory

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas

J'Mar Smith accounted for four touchdowns — passing for two and rushing for two — as Louisiana Tech built a huge halftime lead and defeated winless UTEP 41-21 on Saturday.

Smith passed for 203 yards with scoring passes to Teddy Veal and Boston Scott. He also rushed 49 yards on eight carries.

The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-4 Conference USA) opened the scoring near the end of the first quarter with a 23-yard pass from Smith to Scott. Louisiana Tech went on to a 28-0 halftime lead after Jaqwis Dancy tore off on a 54-yard run, DaMarion King returned an interception 71 yards and Smith added a 10-yard run.

Louisiana Tech rushed for a season-high 343 yards with Dancy gaining a career-high 135 yards, and Scott, 134.

Smith didn't throw an interception for the fourth-straight game. King's pick six was his first and one of three takeaways for the Bulldogs.

Ryan Metz passed for 202 yards with two touchdowns and freshman Joshua Fields ran for a career-high 137 yards for UTEP (0-11, 0-7).

