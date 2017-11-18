Sports

St Bonaventure beats Jackson State 72-58 behind Mosley's 27

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 07:45 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 33 MINUTES AGO

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y.

Matt Mobley scored 27 points with five 3-pointers and six assists, Josh Ayeni had 16 points, and St. Bonaventure beat Jackson State 72-58 on Saturday.

Nelson Kaputo made back-to-back 3-pointers and the Bonnies led by 23 in the second half after Izaiah Brockington's 3-pointer with 15:25 to play. Jackson State (1-2) rallied and closed to 64-57 on Paris Collins' layup 3, but Mosely hit a 3 and two free throws and the Bonnies (1-1) led by double digits the rest of the way.

Ayeni's 3 capped the Bonnies' opening 11-0 run, but the Tigers closed to 23-21 on a Collins 3. Mobley hit a 3 to spark a 10-0 run and St. Bonaventure led 39-26 at halftime behind Mobley's 18 points.

Jeremiah Jefferson scored 13 points and Collins finished with 10 for the Tigers.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity

    University of North Carolina football coach Larry Fedora talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' win over Western Carolina Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity

UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity 5:41

UNC's Fedora proud of his seniors in season of adversity
Soccer coach didn't see the Gatorade bath coming after winning the state title 0:45

Soccer coach didn't see the Gatorade bath coming after winning the state title
Chapel Hill's Ryan Smith named MVP of 3A boys soccer title 4:07

Chapel Hill's Ryan Smith named MVP of 3A boys soccer title

View More Video