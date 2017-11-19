Painful loss at Wake Forest adds to NC State’s misery

More Videos 0:18 Milliseconds from a touchdown Pause 3:44 NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there' 1:39 NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense' 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:53 Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 2:09 Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 2:41 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University 2:22 A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Milliseconds from a touchdown NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

NC State's Emeka Emezie fumbles the ball while stretching for a touchdown during the Wolfpack's loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, NC Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com