Sports

Core, Barham lead FAMU in 77-59 win

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:32 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TALLAHASSE, Fla.

Nasir Core scored 14 points, Marcus Barham added 12 and Florida A&M beat Div. II Albany State (GA) 77-59 on Monday night for its first win of the season.

Isiah Martin grabbed seven rebounds, and Core, Nick Severado and Brendon Myles had four boards apiece for the Rattlers (1-4), who shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half (13 of 26) against their former Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference rivals.

Desmond Williams' layup capped an 8-0 run and FAMU led 44-32 early in the second half, and by 24 on Core's 3-pointer with 5:13 to play.

Elijah Maye's layup put FAMU up for good at 26-24 after the game had been tied four different times. The Golden Rams closed to 27-26 on Juwan High's jumper, but the Rattlers led 34-30 at halftime after Severado's jumper. Core scored eight points in the half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jared Harrington and Antoine Gresham scored 10 apiece for the Golden Rams (0-5).

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was demolished Monday.

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State 2:35

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Duke’s Bagley: ‘I blacked out on the right side of my eye’ 1:02

Duke’s Bagley: ‘I blacked out on the right side of my eye’

View More Video