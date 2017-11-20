Sports

Wiggins helps Bowling Green beat Lake Erie, 109-106 in OT

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 10:34 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

BOWLING GREEEN, Ohio

Demajeo Wiggins scored 25 points, and had a key steal and rebound in overtime to help Bowling Green beat Division II Lake Erie 109-106 on Monday night.

Dylan Frye had 19 points for Bowling Green (3-1). Rodrick Caldwell added 18 points.

Gabe Kynard scored 28 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead Lake Erie. Ryan Middendorf had 15 points and Harrison Riggs chipped in 12.

In overtime, Mitch Loomis made a layup to give Lake Erie a 106-105 lead with 1:18 to play. Wiggins forced a turnover and Frye made a layup and Bowling Green regained the lead. Wiggins then grabbed a defensive rebound and made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Riggs made a layup with four seconds to play in regulation to tie it at 97. The Falcons' Nelly Cummings missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer to force overtime.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was demolished Monday.

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State 2:35

Highlights from Wake Forest's win over NC State

Duke’s Bagley: ‘I blacked out on the right side of my eye’ 1:02

Duke’s Bagley: ‘I blacked out on the right side of my eye’

View More Video