Vols' heralded senior class having disappointing finish

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, Tennessee tight end Ethan Wolf, top, is congratulated by Trey Smith after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Columbia, Mo. Wolf was one of the Tennessee seniors who arrived on campus three years ago amid expectations that they would lead the program back to Southeastern Conference title contention. It didn't quite work out that way. Only a fraction of that class remains as those seniors prepare to close their careers, and the coach who recruited them has been fired. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo