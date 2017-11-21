Sports

Woods, Anderson have big games in Delaware 88-70 win

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 07:10 PM

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Darian Bryant hit from 3 just 17 seconds after tipoff, Derrick Woods and Kevin Anderson had big shooting games and Delaware led all the way to an 88-70 win on Tuesday over North Carolina Wesleyan at the Greensboro Classic.

Woods scored a career-high 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting and hauled down 10 rebounds for first career double-double while Anderson scored a season-high 17 points for the second straight game.

After the first six minutes, the Blue Hens (3-2) had built a 23-9 lead and it remained in double digits the rest of the way. Bryant, Anthony Mosley, Jacob Cushing and Skye Johnson each scored seven points for Delaware, which shot 52 percent (32 of 62) from the field with nine 3-pointers and a 44-34 rebounding advantage over the Division III Battling Bishops.

Justin Tankelewicz paced Wesleyan with 15 points on five 3-pointers.

