Sports

Seales, Jones lead North Dakota past Northland College 79-48

The Associated Press

November 21, 2017 11:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Cortez Seales had 20 points, on 9-of-12 shooting, and three blocks to help North Dakota beat Division III Northland College 79-48 on Tuesday night.

Marlon Stewart and Conner Avants scored 11 points apiece and Dale Jones added eight with a career-high 15 rebounds for North Dakota (3-2).

Northland led for most of the first half before Stewart scored nine points during an 11-0 run that gave the Fighting Hawks a 30-20 lead with three minutes left in the half. Brandon Galland's 3-pointer pulled the LumberJacks within five points, but North Dakota scored the final six first-half points to make it 36-25 at the break.

Seales and Jones had back-to-back putbacks to open the second half and North Dakota cruised from there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Galland, the only Northland player to score in double figures, finished with 11 points. The LumberJacks made just 16 of 55 (29.1 percent) from the field.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona is the top team in the country

    The NC State Wolfpack and Arizona Wildcats face off Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the Battle 4 Atlantis basketball tournament in the Bahamas.

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona is the top team in the country

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona is the top team in the country
The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup
NC State's Dave Doeren reflects on his seniors and rivalry week 6:21

NC State's Dave Doeren reflects on his seniors and rivalry week

View More Video