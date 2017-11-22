Arizona's Gabbert faces Jaguar franchise that gave up on him

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Blaine Gabbert 7) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game in Houston. Gabbert won't call it a revenge game, but he must be pleased to get a chance to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. They were the team that drafted him in the first round and sent him away as a major disappointment.