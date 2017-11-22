Sports

Tennessee dismisses injured WR Jauan Jennings from team

AP Sports Writer

November 22, 2017 07:28 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee has dismissed wide receiver Jauan Jennings from the team after he ripped the Volunteers' coaching staff in a profanity-laced video posted on Instagram.

Vols interim head coach Brady Hoke said in a statement he made the decision "in consultation with" athletic director John Currie.

In his video, Jennings used the words "lying," ''fake" and "snake" to describe the coaches. He said the "coaching staff (is) holding us back" and asked that Tennessee officials "bring us a coaching staff that's honest."

Tennessee (4-7, 0-7 SEC) fired coach Butch Jones on Nov. 12. Hoke is Tennessee's interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jennings hasn't played since injuring his wrist in a season-opening victory over Georgia Tech. He caught 40 passes for 580 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Krzyzewski explains Duke's decade-long relationship with Nike

    Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski explains the team's switch from adidas to Nike years ago as the Blue Devils ready for PK80 Tournament celebrating the 80th birthday of Nike founder Phil Knight.

Krzyzewski explains Duke's decade-long relationship with Nike

Krzyzewski explains Duke's decade-long relationship with Nike 1:36

Krzyzewski explains Duke's decade-long relationship with Nike
NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country 3:47

NC State's Kevin Keatts says Arizona, not Duke, is the top team in the country
The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup 2:04

The one key to the NC State/UNC matchup

View More Video