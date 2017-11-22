Saints hobbled defense aims to stem slippage vs. Rams

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, New Orleans Saints strong safety Kenny Vaccaro 32) intents a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in New Orleans. Right when it looked like Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen had built one of the more stifling units in the league, injuries have begun taking a toll. Not only is starting end Alex Okafor done for the year, but the effectiveness of three other key starters who could try to play this week remains to be seen as New Orleans braces for the Los Angeles Rams’ fourth-ranked offense. The Saints could get Vaccaro and linebacker A.J. Klein back. Both players, who are veteran leaders for their position groups, said they expected to return to action after practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday, Nov. 22.