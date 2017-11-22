Culver 21 points, Texas Tech 5-0 after beating Wofford 79-56

Hometown freshman guard Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 21 points as Texas Tech beat Wofford 79-56 on Wednesday night.
Culver, a 6-foot-5 freshman from Lubbock's Coronado High, had a layup that made it 7-6 and put the Red Raiders (5-0) ahead to stay after he was an early substitution into the game. He later had consecutive 3-pointers that started a 23-2 run over an eight-minute span that stretched their lead to 40-12.
Keenan Evans added 12 points for the Red Raiders, who built a 50-22 halftime lead and had no player in the game more than 23 minutes. Texas Tech was 5-of-6 on 3-pointers and shot 57 percent overall from the field before halftime.
Nathan Hoover scored 16 points to lead Wofford (3-3), including eight consecutive points early in the second half. But the Terriers never got closer than 19 points after halftime.
Fletcher Magee added 14 points for Wofford.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: Texas Tech became the second school from a major conference to hand the Terriers an early-season loss. South Carolina, a Final Four participant last season, beat Wofford 73-52 in the season opener.
Texas Tech: Second-year coach Chris Beard's club avoided a letdown after defeating then-No. 20 Northwestern 85-49 on a neutral floor Sunday. The Red Raiders began the week just outside getting into the AP Top 25, with the second-most votes of teams that didn't break into the poll.
UP NEXT
Wofford gets closer to home with a game Sunday at North Carolina-Ashville.
Texas Tech spends Thanksgiving at home and hosts Savannah State on Saturday. The Red Raiders play Seton Hall next week at Madison Square Garden.
