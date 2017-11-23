Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers 17) throws a pass during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers 17) throws a pass during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

Sports

Rivers, Chargers beat fading Cowboys 28-6 on Thanksgiving

AP Pro Football Writer

November 23, 2017 07:29 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

ARLINGTON, Texas

Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in his first Thanksgiving game in his 14th season and the Los Angeles Chargers beat the fading Dallas Cowboys 28-6 on Thursday.

Desmond King returned an interception 90 yards for the punctuating touchdown as the Chargers (5-6) moved within 1½ games of AFC West-leading Kansas City after starting 0-4 while the Chiefs won their first five.

The defending NFC East champion Cowboys (5-6) lost their third straight by at least 20 points, all without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, in a damaging defeat for their fading playoff hopes.

Dallas, playing its 50th Thanksgiving game, finally ended a touchdown drought at a team-record 10 quarters on Rod Smith's 2-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Keenan Allen had a career-high 172 yards on 11 catches with a touchdown, giving him 23 grabs for 331 yards and three scores in the past two games.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis

    What's it like playing a basketball tournament in a hotel ballroom, as NC State has this week at the Battle 4 Atlantis? It's not your usual arena experience.

Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis

Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis 0:25

Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis
NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona 2:37

NC State shocks No. 2 Arizona
'I didn't see this one coming,' says Hurricanes' Peters after 6-1 loss to Rangers 2:48

'I didn't see this one coming,' says Hurricanes' Peters after 6-1 loss to Rangers

View More Video