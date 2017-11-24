Canada's Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., and Alexander Kopacz, of London, Ont., compete in a two-man World Cup Bobsleigh race in Whistler, British Columbia, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
Canada's Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., and Alexander Kopacz, of London, Ont., compete in a two-man World Cup Bobsleigh race in Whistler, British Columbia, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck
Canada's Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., and Alexander Kopacz, of London, Ont., compete in a two-man World Cup Bobsleigh race in Whistler, British Columbia, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Darryl Dyck

Sports

Chris Spring leads Canada's 1-2 finish in bobsled World Cup

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 08:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

WHISTLER, British Columbia

Chris Spring and Neville Wright won a World Cup two-man bobsled race on Friday night, leading a gold-silver finish for the host Canadians.

Spring and Wright barely held off countrymen Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz, winning by just two-hundredths of a second. Latvia got the bronze, after Oskars Melbardis and Daumants Dreiskens posted the second-best times in both heats.

Kripps is the World Cup overall two-man points leader after three races, just ahead of Spring.

Nick Cunningham and Ryan Bailey were the top U.S. sled, grabbing 11th. Cunningham slipped to fourth in the overall World Cup standings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The third women's race of the season was scheduled for later Friday night.

...

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

    NC State senior Jaylen Samuels has been one of the Wolfpack's most versatile football players and is the only active player in the nation with 15+ career rushing TDs and 15+ career receiving TDs. His final game at Carter-Finley will be on Nov. 25.

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history
NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history 0:34

NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history
UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

View More Video