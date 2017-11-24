Sports

Robert Morris tops Norfolk St. 75-53 for 2nd straight win

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 09:17 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Koby Thomas displayed a near-perfect shooting touch going nine of 10 from the floor, making three of four 3-pointers along the way, and finishing with 21 points as Robert Morris defeated Norfolk State 75-53 Friday for its second straight win.

Leondre Washington scored 16 points, Dachon Burke scored 15 and each was credited with five assists for the Colonials (2-3) in a contest that was part of the Grand Canyon Classic.

Thomas scored five quick points on a fast-break layup and a 3-pointer, each possession started by two of his four defensive rebounds, pushing a six-point halftime lead to 11, 36-25. Washington added a 3-pointer that increased the lead into double digits, 42-29, where it stayed the rest of the way and growing to as many as 25 points.

Nic Thomas and Alex Long each scored 12 for Norfolk State (0-5).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robert Morris made 10 3-pointers to the Spartans four and grabbed 36 rebounds, 25 off the defensive glass.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

    NC State senior Jaylen Samuels has been one of the Wolfpack's most versatile football players and is the only active player in the nation with 15+ career rushing TDs and 15+ career receiving TDs. His final game at Carter-Finley will be on Nov. 25.

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history
NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history 0:34

NC State's Bradley Chubb is one of the best football players in Wolfpack history
UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots 0:49

UNC's Theo Pinson talks sweat and slick spots

View More Video