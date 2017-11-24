Sports

E. Illinois smacks D-III Fontbonne 96-44

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:27 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CHARLESTON, Ill.

Jajuan Starks had 14 points and was among seven Panthers in double figures scoring and Eastern Illinois beat Division III-member Fontbonne 96-44 on Friday night.

Muusa Dama made all six of his shots and scored 12 points, Montell Goodwin, Justice Green and Lucas Jones each scored 11 and Mack Smith and Michael Chavers both scored 10.

Terrell Lewis' 3-point bucket put Eastern Illinois out front 11-0 with 16:30 before halftime. Eastern Illinois (2-3) was never challenged by the Griffins and established a commanding 56-18 lead by intermission.

The Panthers finished 38-for-62 shooting (61.3 percent) from the field but 11 for 21 (52.4) from the free throw line for the game.

Kris McCann led Fontbonne with 12 points and the Griffins were 15 of 48 (31.3) from the field.

EIU leads the series between the two schools 2-0. The Panthers won last year's contest 101-49.

