Sports

Northwestern pulls away for an 81-50 win over Sacred Heart

Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:40 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

ROSEMONT, Ill.

Scottie Lindsey had 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, Vic Law added 15 points and Northwestern used a strong second half to pull away for an 81-50 victory over Sacred Heart on Friday night.

Derek Pardon had 11 points and six rebounds and Gavin Skelly had 10 points.

Northwestern (4-2) won comfortably despite shooting 9 of 27 on 3-pointers in the game. Bryant McIntosh (nine points) was just 1 for 5 on 3-pointers.

The Wildcats held Sacred Heart to just 19 points on 6 of 18 shooting in the second half.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Joseph Lopez had 13 points to lead the Pioneers (2-4), but was just 2 for 11 from the free-throw line. Mario Matasovic added 11 points.

After leading 43-31 at halftime, the Wildcats opened the second half with a 16-6 run for a 59-37 advantage with 14 minutes to go. The closest Sacred Heart could get after that was 18.

THE BIG PICTURE

Sacred Heart: The Pioneers entered having won two straight — a 69-68 overtime win against Maine and an 84-60 win against Division III Mitchell — but the step up in class was too much to overcome. They managed to shoot 50 percent in the first half, but Northwestern's size advantage became more of a factor in the second.

Northwestern: After dropping two of the previous three games — including an 85-49 blowout loss to Texas Tech — this was a chance for the Wildcats to work on some issues before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the start of Big Ten play next week. The second half defense was the biggest plus of the performance.

UP NEXT

Sacred Heart: The Pioneers visit UMass-Lowell on Wednesday night.

Northwestern: The Wildcats visit Georgia Tech on Tuesday night as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

    Watch UNC's Roy Williams, Joel Berry and Luke Maye discuss the PK80 Tournament win over Arkansas.

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas
UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside 1:12

UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside
NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

View More Video