Sports

No. 20 Marqutte women beat Montana 87-68 in Cancun Challenge

The Associated Press

November 24, 2017 10:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CANCUN, Mexico

Natisha Hiedeman made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Allazia Blockton had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 20 Marquette beat winless Montana 87-68 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Marquette closed the first quarter on a 9-2 run for a 12-point lead. Montana was within seven points in the second quarter but 3-pointers by Hiedeman, Isabelle Spingola and Hiedeman made it 38-22. The Golden Eagles led by 20 at the break with 17 points from Hiedeman and Blockton's 10.

Erika Davenport added 13 points for Marquette (2-2), which made 13 of 26 from distance. Spingola finished with 14 points and Lauren Van Kleunen had nine points and seven rebounds. Hiedeman was 7 of 13 from the field, with only three misses from 3-point range.

McKenzie Johnston scored 13 points for Montana (0-5), which was just 5 of 18 from 3-point range. Madi Schoening added 11 points for the Grizzlies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

    Watch UNC's Roy Williams, Joel Berry and Luke Maye discuss the PK80 Tournament win over Arkansas.

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas 3:39

Watch UNC's press conference after their win over Arkansas
UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside 1:12

UNC's Luke Maye gives the Tar Heels a different look inside
NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history 0:49

NC State's JaySam is one of most versatile players in Wolfpack history

View More Video