Ingram with 18, Loyola-Chicago beats Kent State 75-60

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:46 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Donte Ingram scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Loyola-Chicago remained undefeated, beating Kent State 75-60 in the Savannah Invitational on Saturday.

Ingram was 7 of 11 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Ramblers (7-0). Marques Townes added 14 points, Aundre Jackson and Clayton Custer had 11 points apiece and Cameron Krutwig had 11 rebounds in addition to his five points.

The team averaged 51 percent shooting from the field compared to 36 percent for Kent State.

Loyola-Chicago led 31-30 at the break and Jackson scored seven points as part of a 14-9 surge to start the second half that extended it to 45-39 with 15:45 to go. Ingram sank a 3-pointer to stretch the Ramblers' advantage to 11, 63-52, with 7:05 left and they led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jaylin Walker and Akiean Frederick led the Golden Flashes (3-3) with 13 points apiece.

