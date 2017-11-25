Sports

Knicks' Porzingis, Kanter sit out in Houston

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 07:48 PM

HOUSTON

New York starters Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter sat out the Knicks' game Saturday night against the Houston Rockets because of back ailments.

Porzingis (lower back tightness) played 36 minutes Friday night in Atlanta, scoring 28 points. He entered Saturday fourth in the NBA with 27.3 points per game.

Kanter missed his second straight game with back spasms that first occurred Friday. He's averaging 13.6 points and 10.2 rebounds.

The Knicks also were missing center Joakim Noah. He isn't with the team because of an illness.

