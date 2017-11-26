Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.
Tulsa's D'Angelo Brewer 4) is tackled by Temple defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Tulsa, Okla.

Sports

There are now more bowl eligible teams (79) than needed

AP Sports Writer

November 26, 2017 01:39 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 6 MINUTES AGO

There are more bowl eligible teams than needed this year.

Utah became the 79th bowl eligible team when it beat Colorado on Saturday night. Louisiana Tech, Temple, Duke, Middle Tennessee and Purdue also became bowl eligible earlier in the day.

There are spots for 78 FBS teams in bowls this season. In the past couple seasons, five-win teams have had to play in bowls because there weren't enough .500 teams. That's not necessary now.

In fact, Florida State (5-6), New Mexico State (5-6) and Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6) can also become bowl eligible with victories next week, so there could be a handful of eligible teams that don't get to play on.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

    NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 0:26

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC
Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:25

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC
NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:37

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

View More Video