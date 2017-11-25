Sports

Florida Gulf Coast roughs up Navy 70-54

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:16 PM

UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO

FORT MYERS, Fla.

Brandon Goodwin tossed in 19 points, on 7-of-11 shooting, and Christian Terrell finished with a double-double as Florida Gulf Coast dominated the second half on its way to a 70-54 win over Navy at the FGCU Shootout on Saturday night.

Terrell totaled 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Zach Johnson hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 for the Eagles (4-2), who used a 23-8 run over an 8:11 span of the second half to turn a four-point advantage into a 63-42 lead.

Shawn Anderson and Bryce Dulin each had 13 points for the Midshipmen (4-3), while Tom Lacey scored 10.

Navy shot just 34.5 percent (20 of 58) from the floor, including a 2-of-18 effort (11 percent) from 3-point range.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Florida Gulf Coast made 27 of 51 shots (53 percent) and 7 of 18 (38.9 percent) from beyond the arc. The Eagles also had a 41-25 advantage on the boards. Ten of Navy's 25 rebounds came on offense.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

    UNC defensive back said the team fought hard in a 33-21 loss to rival NC State in an ACC football game played in Raleigh on Nov. 25, 2017.

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart 2:19

'This team is full of fighters,' says UNC's Stewart
Fedora: 'Give Dave and his team credit for a hard fought win' 3:24

Fedora: 'Give Dave and his team credit for a hard fought win'
NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' 1:16

NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings'

View More Video