Sports

Shibutanis lead after short dance at Skate America

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 09:16 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 50 MINUTES AGO

LAKE PLACID, N.Y.

American ice dancers Maia and Alex Shibutani put themselves on track for a second Grand Prix event victory by winning the short dance at Skate America on Saturday night.

The Shibutanis won the Grand Prix event at Russia earlier this year and are aiming to qualify for the Final in Japan next month.

They were fan favorites at Herb Brooks Arena, and the biggest cheer came after their signature synchronized twizzle. The judges gave the 2014 Olympians a 79.18 on a night when other skaters were baffled by their scores.

Italy's Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte were especially upset after finishing second with a 72.70. Cappellini called it "an awful technical score" and said they'd be checking with the judges for an explanation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russia's Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov were third at 68.72. Among the other Americans, Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker were seventh at 62.15, and Rachel and Michael Parsons were eighth at 58.36.

The free dance competition is Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

    NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 0:26

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC
Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:25

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC
NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:37

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

View More Video