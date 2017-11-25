Sports

Smith leads Grambling back for 1st win, 82-76 over UTRGV

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 10:47 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

EDINBURG, Texas

Ivy Smith Jr. scored 14 of his 27 points in the last two minutes to secure Grambling's first win of the season, an 82-76 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Smith was 6 of 13 from the floor and made 14 of 17 free throw attempts. He also had six assists and six steals on the night. Axel Mpoyo added 16 points with 10 rebounds and Drake Wilks chipped in 11 for Grambling (1-4).

UT Rio Grande Valley took a 34-25 lead into the break, but quickly lost it as Grambling started the second half with an 18-6 run to go ahead 41-40 with 14:48 remaining. UTRGV retook the lead 50-47 at the 9:26 mark. Mpoyo drilled a 3-pointer and Wilks hit a jumper and a trey to go ahead 57-50 and Grambling held on for the win.

Xavier McDaniel Jr. had 28 points with 11 rebounds for the Vaqueros (3-4).

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

    NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 0:26

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC
Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:25

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC
NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:37

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

View More Video