Sports

Penn survives Monmouth with 101-96, 4OT classic

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 12:17 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Ryan Betley scored 26 points and Antonio Woods scored 23 and Pennsylvania outlasted Monmouth in a four-overtime thriller Saturday night beating the Hawks 101-96.

It was the second four-overtime affair in Penn's history. The first one occurred on March 13, 1920 when Penn beat Princeton 26-23.

The Quakers used a 10-0 run in the final stanza to end the game. Eddie Scott added 21 points and 13 boards for Penn.

Monmouth's Austin Tilghman buried a deep 3 at the horn to force the fourth overtime tied at 89. Tilghman forced the initial overtime when he banked in a runner at the buzzer to knot it at 64. Tilghman finished with 19 points and 12 boards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Scott threw down a dunk to tie at 78 with eight seconds to go after he gathered Ryan Betley's missed 3-pointer at the end of the second overtime.

Near the end of the first overtime, Woods made a pair of free throws with 36 seconds left to tie it 71. Each team missed a shot for a chance to win.

Monmouth opened an 11-3 lead before the Quakers got hot. With the score tied at 24, Penn went on a 21-7 run over the final 6:28 of the first half and led 45-31 at the break. Pennsylvania (5-3) shot 51.9 percent (14 of 27) in the first half including 7 of 14 from 3-point range.

But Penn went cold, and after Max Rothschild made a pair of free throws with 9:53 left, the Quakers went scoreless over the next four minutes. Monmouth (2-4) used a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to 56-53.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

    NC State senior Bradley Chubb shakes the hands of his teammates as they enter the locker room after warming up before the Wolfpack's victory over UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 0:26

NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC
Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC 1:25

Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC
NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:37

NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC

View More Video